Police seized 200 kilograms of cannabis resin found in the trunk of the officer’s car.

Rabat – Moroccan judicial police of the eastern city of Errachidia aborted a drug trafficking operation on June 25, leading to the arrest of a police chief and the seizure of 200 kilograms of cannabis resin.

Police executed the operation on the basis of precise information provided by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Officers stopped a car entering Errachidia that was coming from the city of Meknes. The search led to the discovery of 200 kilograms of cannabis resin in the car’s trunk, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The driver was a police chief operating in Meknes, accompanied by his 15-year-old son and three other family members.

Police arrested the man and all his family members. Officers put them in custody for further investigation, including to determine the level of implication of each suspect, according to the same source.

The operation is part of DGSN’s efforts, in coordination with all security units in the country, to fight drug trafficking.

Moroccan police have arrested a number of force members suspected of corruption or involvement in bribery cases related to drugs.

On May 17, the police of Tangier arrested four people, including a police officer working for DGSN, for their suspected involvement in an international drug trafficking case, and “breaching professional secrecy.”

The police officer had been covering up the other suspects’ operation related to the export of cocaine. DGSN seized 25.5 kilograms of pure cocaine during the operation.

“According to initial investigations, the three suspects were linked to international drug trafficking networks … while benefiting from the complicity of the arrested police officer,” DGST said in a press release.