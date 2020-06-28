Ministry: Increase in Morocco's COVID-19 Cases Due to Mass Screening

Some social media users have been panicking as the country records hundreds of new cases daily.

Rabat – As Morocco sees daily surges in new COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health stressed in a statement on June 27 that the epidemiological situation remains under control.

Citizens and residents took to social media to express surprise due to the increase in COVID-19 cases since the easing of lockdown measures. The country has been recording hundreds of cases every day, and several days have seen more than 400 new cases. The highest daily case increase since the start of the outbreak in Morocco occurred on June 24, with 563 new infections.

The ministry said the recent uptick in active cases is due to the expansion of proactive COVID-19 testing as part of the country’s gradual deconfinement measures.

“The epidemiological situation in the kingdom remains under control and stable,” the ministry reaffirmed, stressing the decrease in critical cases and the low fatality rate.

The statement concurs with that of government spokesperson Saaid Amzazi, who said last week that the increase of the number of cases and emergence of new hotspots is natural as the majority of the country exits lockdown.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco on March 2, the country has recorded 220 deaths and 8,730 recoveries. Of 11,986 total confirmed cases, 3,036 are currently active. Morocco has a 1.84% COVID-19 fatality rate and a 72.83% recovery rate.

According to the health ministry, 98% of current patients are asymptomatic, but remain “transmitters of the virus, which requires their care to protect fragile people and strict compliance with the preventive measures recommended by the health authorities.”

Preventive measures include the correct wearing of face masks, respecting social distancing guidelines, and avoiding gatherings. The ministry also recommended Moroccan citizens and residents download the Wiqaytna application to track their contact with COVID-19 carriers.

Eased restrictions

The country’s provinces are divided into two zones depending on their epidemiological situations. Zone 1 provinces, where restrictions are more relaxed, are home to approximately 90% of the country’s population.

The government further eased restrictions in Zone 1 on June 25, and residents can now travel between cities, partake in domestic tourism activities, and enjoy reopened restaurants, cafes, beaches, parks, and other public spaces.

Meanwhile, Zone 2 residents must continue to self-isolate and only leave their homes for work, essential grocery shopping, and medical emergencies. Entering or exiting Zone 2 is also forbidden without official authorization.

In both zones, curfews have been eased. However, cinemas, wedding spaces, museums, public swimming pools, wedding parties, and funerals remain prohibited or closed around the country.

Zone 1: Al Hoceima, Ben Slimane, Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Berrechid, Boulemane, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, Draa-Tafilalet region, El Hajeb, El Haouz, El Jadida, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Fez, Guelmim-Oued Noun region, Ifrane, Kelaat Sraghna, Khemisset, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Mediouna, Meknes, Mohammedia, Moulay Yakoub, M’diq-Fnideq, Nouaceur, Oriental region, Ouezzane, Rabat, Rhamna, Safi, Sefrou, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, Souss-Massa region, Taounate, Taza, Tetouan, Youssoufia

Zone 2: Assilah, Kenitra, Larache, Marrakech, Tangier