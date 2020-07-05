Moroccan Authorities Incinerate Cocaine, Psychotropics in Agadir

The incineration operation comes as part of Morocco’s ongoing efforts against drug trafficking and contraband smuggling.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Authorities in Agadir incinerated 652.5 grams of cocaine, 1,076 psychotropic tablets, and 4,200 kilograms of cannabis derivatives and tobacco on the evening of June 2.

The operation took place under the supervision of a mixed commission, including local authorities, national security, and civil protection. Authorities incinerated the drugs at the cement factory of Imi Mqourn.

Moroccan authorities often incinerate large quantities of drugs and other contraband as part of national efforts against drug trafficking operations.

On July 4, the south inter-regional directorate of customs and local authorities in Dakhla, southern Morocco, destroyed MAD 154 million ($15.887 million) worth of drugs.

The operation incinerated 14.53 tons of cannabis resin, 6.33 tons of fragrant tobacco, 28 kilograms of tobacco leaves, 220 grams of tobacco powder, 144,941 packs of cigarettes, 180 liters of gasoline, and 150 kilograms of kif, a type of cannabis.

Saturday’s operation in Dakhla was the latest in a string of drug incinerations in southern Morocco.

On July 1, authorities in Laayoune incinerated 12 tons of cannabis resin, 36 kilograms of kif, and 29 hookahs. The operation also targeted counterfeit cigarettes, alcohol, and psychotropic pills.

On June 30, Dakhla saw the incineration of 15 tons of cannabis resin, over 14 tons of fragrant tobacco, 511,420 packets of cigarettes, and 72 psychotropic tablets. The customs office estimated the value of the drugs at MAD 180 million ($18.569 million).

Previous incineration operations aimed at curbing drug and contraband smuggling have also destroyed alcohol, beer bottles, super fuel, kerosene, electronics, snuff, and flavored hookah tobacco, known as shisha.

Morocco is the site of many drug trafficking operations due to its strategic location and smuggling routes to Algeria and West Africa. Morocco is also a major cannabis producer and Europe’s biggest supplier of the drug, according to a 2019 report by New Frontier Data.

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction said cannabis resin is “mostly imported from Morocco, with Libya emerging as a major hub for resin trafficking.”

“Because of its proximity to Morocco, Spain is particularly important when it comes to quantities of cannabis resin seized, accounting for almost three-quarters (72%) of the total quantity seized in the European Union in 2017,” the report added.