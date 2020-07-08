Morocco Confirms 123 New COVID-19 Cases, 209 New Recoveries

Over the past two days, Morocco’s recovery rate has begun to increase again, currently standing at 73.6%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 123 new COVID-19 cases on July 8 at 10 a.m., bringing the country’s total case count to 14,730.

The ministry also announced 209 new recoveries from COVID-19 and no new deaths. Morocco’s total COVID-19 recoveries now stand at 10,848, while the coronavirus-related death toll remains at 240.

The new figures decreased Morocco’s active case count to 3,642. Meanwhile, the national recovery rate slightly increased to 73.6% and the fatality rate stayed at 1.6%.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco since the start of the domestic outbreak with 3,765 cases.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region comes second with 2,727 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (2,618 cases), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2,022 cases), and Fez-Meknes (1,635 cases).

The remaining regions have recorded lower case counts, ranging between 16 cases in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab and 728 in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Casablanca-Settat region represents more than one quarter of Morocco’s total case count (25.56%). Meanwhile, the case count in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab—the least affected region in the country—only represents 0.11%.

Between 6 p.m. on July 7 and 10 a.m. on July 8, Moroccan laboratories performed 8,474 tests for COVID-19, including 8,351 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have conducted a total of 809,803 COVID-19 tests. More than 98.1% of the tests, or 795,073, yielded negative results.