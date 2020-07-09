Eid Al Adha Preparations Start in Morocco Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Like Ramadan, Eid Al Adha event will be marked by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s ministries of agriculture and interior released a joint press release calling for additional preventive measures against COVD-19 with Eid Al Adha (sacrifice feast) around the corner.

Morocco is set to celebrate Eid Al Adha at the end of this month or the beginning of August. This year’s Eid will be like no other after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the government to enforce preventative measures for the safety of citizens.

The ministries of interior and agriculture issued a statement on Wednesday to reassure citizens that all parties concerned in preparations for the religious festival are aware of measures they should abide by to “ensure adequate sanitary conditions amid COVID-19.”

In addition to the measures the agriculture ministry has put in place to monitor the health and hygiene of livestock, the department is setting up additional preventive measures throughout the chain from the sale of animals until Eid Al Adha.

“Actions have been taken including the publication of a guide on COVID-19 preventive health measures to be respected on the day of Eid,” the statement said.

The statement also emphasized the importance of reinforcing control measures for the transport of animals intended for Eid across Morocco and the “extension of health measures to short-term jobs which are linked to Eid Al Adha event to preserve these jobs.”

The two ministries vowed to mobilize all competent services to continue the preparation in order to ensure the “implementation of the required measures and to ensure compliance with the conditions allowing the smooth running of the Eid” amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In June, the Moroccan National Health Security Office of Food (ONSSA) tagged more than 4.5 million livestock, including sheeps and goats for Eid Al Adha.

ONSSA said the identification of the livestock took place between April 22 and June 6.

Preparation for Eid Al Adha also included a list of other measures for the control of animal feed, the use of veterinary medicine, and drinking water.

ONSSA and the agriculture ministry are satisfied with the health of the herds and the continuous surveillance to ensure the safety of livestock.