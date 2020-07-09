A new climate outlook reports increasing risks and challenges in the fight against climate change as Earth’s temperatures continue to rise.

Rabat – Earth’s average temperature is expected to be at least 1 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900) in each of the coming five years.

The United Nations World Meteorological Association’s latest climate update forecasts an “enormous challenge” ahead in curbing extreme weather patterns and climate change.

The new climate outlook reports an approximate 70% chance that temperatures will increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for one or more months during the next five years. There is roughly a 20% chance that one of the next five years will be at least 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer overall. The UN climate agency says that the chance is increasing with time.

With temperatures already reaching 1.0 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial period, scientists warn that Earth is currently undergoing exponential and dangerous change. Scientists have recorded the past five-year period as the warmest five years on record.

Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at the Met Office Hadley Centre, highlighted the scientific capability to make long-range predictions and urged worldwide leadership and attention: “As human-induced climate change grows, it is becoming even more important for governments and decision makers to understand the current climate risks on an annually-updated basis.”

World leaders, including Moroccan stakeholders, are under the agreement to keep the average increase in global temperature to no more than 2 degrees Celsius and ideally to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial norms by 2050.

Scientists now expressing greater concern surrounding rising sea levels, extreme weather, and loss of plant and animal species say that targeting the lower limit is vital to Earth’s sustainability.

Morocco’s commitment to climate change under the Paris Agreement

Last year, Morocco’s Ministry of Mines and Energy reported that the “geographical position of the North African country makes it naturally vulnerable to the ever increasing impacts of man-made climate change, including desertification, floods, and water scarcity.”

Despite Morocco being identified as vulnerable in the context of climate change, the country is said to be on track to follow through with it’s 2030 National Climate Plan agreement.

The 2018 UN environment report indicated that “Morocco is currently Africa’s leader in terms of efforts to combat climate change, reaffirming the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate action.”

Since, Morocco has continued to implement new programs that align with international strategic goals to meet worldwide climate objectives.

Alongside the Gambia, Morocco is one of only two countries worldwide on track to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius cap urged in the Paris Agreement.