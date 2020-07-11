Morocco Confirms 136 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Recoveries, 1 Death

Morocco’s active case count currently stands at 3,325 with a recovery rate of 76.9%.

Rabat — Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 136 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 15,464 as of 10 a.m. on July 11.

Moroccan health authorities also announced 68 new recoveries from COVID-19. The total number of recoveries has now reached 11,895, marking a national recovery rate of 76.9%.

The ministry announced one coronavirus-related death in its latest update. The death toll stands at 244, while COVID-19’s fatality rate in Morocco remains at 1.6%.

The new figures have slightly increased Morocco’s active COVID-19 case count to 3,325.

Since the start of the domestic outbreak on March 2, the Casablanca-Settat region has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in the country (3,903 cases), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (3,003 cases), Marrakech-Safi (2,739 cases), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2,035 cases), and Fez-Meknes (1,699 cases).

The remaining seven regions have recorded less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, ranging from 17 cases in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab to 813 in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra.

Between 6 p.m. on July 10 and 10 a.m. on July 11, Moroccan laboratories conducted 6,717 tests for COVID-19, including 6,581 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 855,814 COVID-19 tests. Approximately 840,350 of the tests yielded negative results.