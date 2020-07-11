Morocco Ramps Up Drinking Water Development Projects in Essaouira

New water development projects in Essaouira contribute to Morocco’s efforts to secure a sustainable water supply for the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s government is continuing to expand its drinking water supply infrastructure, with the Provincial Council of Essaouira announcing its plan to initiate several drinking water supply projects this year.

Local officials responsible for the water development projects are allocating a budget of more than MAD 3.184 million ($330,633) to the infrastructure upgrade in the southern coastal province.

The projects will include the construction of a water tower and the digging of a well at Douar Laarab in the municipality of Essaouira. The initiative will also work to develop a water tower and relevant infrastructure necessary to establish a drinking water network in the municipality of Tafetachte.

Plans to improve Essaouira’s water resources follow Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) launch of a project to strengthen the water distribution network across Guercif province.

In addition to improving quality of life and addressing the need for sustainable solutions that promote health and hygiene, the projects aim to mitigate the negative impacts of drought.

Morocco’s efforts to develop its water projects throughout the country should improve the country’s 35% water loss from the use of poor infrastructure and address other socio-economic issues as well.

The Moroccan government has identified the urgent need for water development projects as a number of the country’s dams suffer from exceptionally low fill rates.

Chronic water deficit contributes to a decrease in the country’s agricultural GDP. While Moroccan officials expect the 2020 GDP loss to dip no lower than 5%, farmers producing crops such as wheat are struggling to face the impact of drought and depleting water reserves.