Morocco Confirms 93 New COVID-19 Cases, 147 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

The coronavirus-related death toll has increased recently with the country registering two to three deaths per day.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 93 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total case count to 15,635 as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

The ministry registered 147 new recoveries. The total number of recovered patients has reached 12,212 to date.

The ministry confirmed two new deaths in the last 16 hours. The death toll now stands at 247.

Morocco currently has a 78.11% recovery rate and a 1.58% fatality rate.

The Casablanca-Settat region remains its leading position, hosting the majority of the country’s COVID-19 cases (25.13%), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (19.56%), Marrakech-Safi (17.56%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (13.05%), and Fez-Meknes (11.26%).

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has 5.25% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (3.75%), Oriental (1.63%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.13%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.93%), Souss-Massa (0.64%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.12%).

Approximately 856,325 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

Morocco’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and proactive measures against the spread of the virus have made international headlines.

The government was quick to announce a state of emergency, which has now been extended for the fourth time until August 10.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani warned on July 9 that the COVID-19 pandemic has not disappeared, calling on citizens to continue to abide by the preventive measures in place to avoid contamination.

In June, Morocco took gradual steps to lift the lockdown imposed since March 20, allowing the country to resume many activities in order to revive the pandemic-battered economy.