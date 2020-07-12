Royal Air Maroc Increases Domestic Flights to Laayoune, Dakhla

The increase is due to the “high demand” on domestic routes, the company said.

Rabat – Morocco’s national airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has decided to further increase domestic flight frequencies between Casablanca and the southern cities of Dakhla and Laayoune.

Morocco’s state news agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported that the flag carrier now operates seven frequencies per week or one frequency per day on the routes linking Casablanca with either Dakhla or Laayoune.

RAM resumed Casablanca-Dakhla and Casablanca-Laayoune flights on June 25 with three frequencies per week and expressed satisfaction with the “historic” relaunch. Shortly after the relaunch, RAM increased the frequencies to five per week due to high demand, MAP reported.

The Royal Air Maroc fleet spent months grounded due to the COVID-19 crisis and the suspensions of both domestic and international travel. The company’s activities were limited to transporting cargo and facilitating repatriation operations per the Moroccan government’s request.

In addition to increasing domestic flights, RAM is set to carry out special international flights starting July 15, when the country intends to reopen borders for Moroccan citizens, residents, and their families. Moroccans with residences abroad and foreigners in Morocco will also be able to leave the country from July 15.

RAM announced it will operate flights to and from 23 international destinations as part of the “exceptional” operation, including France, Canada, and New York.

The company will also operate flights to and from Istanbul, Turkey; Dubai, UAE; and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In Africa, passengers will be able to travel to Morocco from Algiers, Algeria; Tunis, Tunisia; Dakar, Senegal; Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; and Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The suspension of regular activities cost the airline $5 million per day or $109.1 million per month. Royal Air Maroc has said it will need a minimum of 36 months to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, describing it as the “worst crisis” in its history.

RAM’s losses have also pushed the company to authorize a mass layoff strategy set to impact 30% of its global workforce. The airline decided on July 2 to cut 858 jobs, sell 20 of its 59 aircraft, close several agencies, and encourage employees to voluntarily resign.