Morocco Records 203 COVID-19 Cases, 218 Recoveries, 5 Deaths in 24 Hours

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced in its evening COVID-19 update on Sunday that cases in the country have increased by 203 in the past 24 hours for a total of 15,745.

Meanwhile, 218 patients have been cleared of the virus since Saturday evening. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 12,283.

However, the ministry reported that five people have died of complications related to the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the country’s death toll to 250.

Morocco currently has a 78.01% COVID-19 recovery rate and a 1.59% fatality rate.

The ministry detected the majority of Sunday’s new cases in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (71). The region has the second-highest case total in the country, with 3,092 cases compared to Casablanca-Settat’s 3,935.

The ministry also recorded new cases in Fez-Meknes (37), Marrakech-Safi (23), Casablanca-Settat (22), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (22).

New cases emerged in the Oriental region (14), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (6), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (3), Souss-Massa (3), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (2).

Draa-Tafilalet and Guelmim-Oued Noun did not report any new cases in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan health authorities have excluded 862,881 cases of the virus after tests on suspected carriers yielded negative results. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories have carried out 13,829 tests for COVID-19.

The Moroccan government decided on July 9 to extend the state of emergency, one day before it was set to end. The state of emergency is now in effect until August 10.

However, the extension did not reimpose lockdown restrictions, which began to ease in June, and the Moroccan government is still committed to opening its borders on July 15 to Moroccan citizens, residents, and their families. Moroccans residing abroad and foreigners who are currently in Morocco may also leave the country starting July 15.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, has stressed that the July 15 opening is an “exceptional” operation and not synonymous with the reopening of borders.

Flights are available in only 23 countries via Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia, and maritime travel is limited to the ports of Sete, France and Genoa, Italy.

Travelers must take a PCR test and a serological test less than 48 hours before departing for Morocco. Children under the age of 11 are exempt from the PCR test. Travelers looking to cross to Morocco by car whose tests expire before they reach the ports will be subject to an additional test while onboard the ferry.

In countries where PCR or serological tests are not readily available, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with local authorities to find solutions as quickly as possible.

Travelers can contact their nearest Moroccan embassy or consulate with additional questions, as well as Royal Air Maroc and Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs call center

(+212) 537 66 33 00

Ministry of Foreign Affairs crisis cell

(+212) 666 89 11 05

(+212) 662 01 34 36

(+212) 537 67 62 18