First Ship to Transport Moroccans, Residents, Families Docks in Nador

The first ship to facilitate the transport of Moroccans, residents, and their families to Morocco by sea, after the selective reopening of Morocco’s borders, arrived Friday, July 17 at the Port of Beni Nsar in Nador.

The maritime trip is part of the country’s special operation to enable entry into Morocco for those Moroccans who have been unable to traverse its borders since mid-March.

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Ministry of the Interior had announced on July 8 that the country would open its borders to Moroccans, foreign residents, and their families starting at midnight on July 14.

The selective border reopening requires travelers to meet specific safety requirements, such as presenting PCR and serological test results prior to departure.

The first ship to arrive transported more than 1,000 passengers from the Port of Sete in France. It also carried nearly 400 vehicles and arrived in the early afternoon, according to state media Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The strategic operation will facilitate maritime transport for Moroccans, residents, and their families exclusively from the Port of Sete in France and the Port of Genoa in Italy.

Parties involved in Saturday’s operation were subject to all prescribed safety measures issued by Morocco’s authorities, according to the same source.

The Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water is working with contacts at both the Sete and Genoa ports to coordinate the special maritime operations.

Regional coordinator for the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Samir Benayada relayed the foundation’s role in the operation in a statement to MAP. He said the foundation has mobilized “social assistance teams” and medical personnel to “ensure a quality welcome to members of the Moroccan community living abroad.”

Additionally, a specially-authorized ship carrying approximately 1,200 Moroccan seasonal workers departed from Huelva, Spain today.

A total of 7,100 Moroccan seasonal workers are set to benefit from the exceptional operation after months of uncertainty amid allegedly dire conditions.