Morocco to Host Remaining Matches of CAF Confederation Cup

The eight teams still competing in African competitions include four clubs from Morocco—an unprecedented feat for Moroccan football.

Rabat – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday, August 3, that Morocco will host the remaining games of the Confederation Cup—the second-tier African interclub competition.

CAF announced the decision, revealing the final dates and venues of both the semi-finals and finals of the Confederation Cup and the Champions League—the top-tier interclub competition in Africa.

According to the statement, the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca will host the first CAF Confederation Cup semi-final, between Egypt’s Pyramids FC and Guinea’s Horoya Conakry, on September 22.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final, pitting Moroccan teams RS Berkane and HUS Agadir against each other, will take place on the same day in Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The final game of the CAF Confederation Cup is set to take place five days after the semi-finals, on September 27, in Rabat. All the games will take place behind closed doors, CAF announced.

CAF Champions League final could also take place in Morocco

While the Confederation Cup has adopted single-leg ties for the semi-finals, the Champions League will maintain its original two-leg format, with the semi-finals playing over two games.

The CAF Champions League semi-finals are between two teams from Morocco and two teams from Egypt, marking a North African dominance on the continental competition.

Casablanca-based teams Wydad AC and Raja CA are set to face Cairo giants Al Ahly SC and Zamalek SC, respectively.

According to CAF’s statement, the first-leg matches of the semi-finals will take place in Casablanca on September 25-26. Meanwhile, Cairo will host the second-leg games on October 2-3.

The final game of the Champions League is set to take place on October 16 or 17, but its venue is yet to be determined.

If both Moroccan teams qualify for the final, the game will take place in Morocco, and vice-versa for the Egyptian teams. However, if the final includes a team from each country, the game will take place in a neutral venue.

CAF is set to receive bids from the countries who want to host the Champions League final until Monday, August 17.

The CAF Emergency Committee decided on the dates, venues, and format of the remaining games in the African competitions following a five-month-long suspension of international football.

The CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League were originally scheduled to end on May 1, at the latest. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CAF postponed all remaining games.