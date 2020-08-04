The Ministry of Health recorded 16 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,021 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 27,217.

Health authorities were able to identify 755 of these cases through the monitoring of people who made contact with confirmed COVID-19 carriers.

Morocco also recorded an additional 661 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recoveries count now stands at 19,629, with a recovery rate of 72.12%.

The ministry recorded 16 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 417, with a mortality rate of 1.53%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 7,171.

Approximately 1,311,772 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 165 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 16.14% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 114 new cases, now representing 14.27% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 179 new cases to cover 23.69% of the cases in Morocco.

The Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 422 (25.59%).

The Rabat-Sale Kenitra region recorded 67 new cases, now accounting for 9.84% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 2.78% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 16 additional cases (1.86%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 22 new cases to account for 1.26% of all COVID-19 cases recorded in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the region of Souss-Massa confirmed 13 new cases to represent 0.57% of Morocco’s cases.

Finally, the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region recorded four new COVID-19 cases, now representing 0.33% of Morocco’s cases.