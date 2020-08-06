South Korea Sees Morocco Through the Lens of Hassan Hajjaj

Hassan Hajjaj’s photography is inspired by his own journey growing up in Morocco and his experience living in the UK.

Rabat – Hassan Hajjaj, one of Morocco’s most well-renowned contemporary photographers, colors Seoul, South Korea with his first-ever solo exhibition in Asia.

The exhibit, “A Taste of Things to Come,” opened on August 5 at the Barakat Contemporary gallery in Seoul.

Until September 27, visitors can explore the London-based artist’s most popular photography series, including: “My Rockstars,” “Kesh Angels,” “Dakka Marrakchia,” and “Legs.” In addition, the exhibit will feature Hassan Hajjaj’s 26-minute video clip “My Rockstars Experimental Vol. 2.”

Barakat Contemporary not only curated the London-based artist’s pop-art photography and films. The gallery transformed its space using multi-colored wallpaper, flooring, and paint to match Hajjaj’s artistic vision. It also includes a boutique featuring products designed by the artist himself.

“The gallery space itself will offer a whole new kind of spatial and temporal experience, offering an immersion in the works of Mr. Hajjaj,” said Kim Min-Jung, Barakat Contemporary’s curator.

Hajjaj’s pop-art approach has led many to dub him the “Andy Warhol of Morocco.” Spanning the fields of fashion, design, art, and commerce, Hajjaj is well-known for his vibrant portraits detailed and framed with objects and patterns popularly found in Morocco.

Last year, in an interview with France 24, Hajjaj explained that the initial inspiration for his work was to share his Moroccan culture with friends in London. Born in Larache, Morocco in 1961, Hajjaj moved to the UK in the 1980s. From the souks of Marrakech to London’s cosmopolitan club scene, Hajjaj’s art straddles the two cultures by telling the story of his own personal journey.

Notably, Hassan Hajjaj has also exhibited his art at Hayward Gallery in London, the European House of Photography in Paris, New York’s Brooklyn Museum, London’s British Museum, and at Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art.