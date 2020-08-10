Morocco recorded its highest number of daily recoveries from COVID-19 today.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 826 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 34,063.

Identification of approximately 90% of the newly discovered cases, or 743 people, resulted from monitoring people who made contact with COVID-19 carriers.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,177 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the count to 24,524, with a recovery rate of 72%.

This is the highest daily COVID-19 recovery count Morocco has reported so far.

The ministry recorded 18 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 516, with a mortality rate of 1.5%.

Morocco recorded four deaths in Marrakech, followed by three in each Casablanca and Fez, two in Tangier, and one in each Taza, Taounate, Ouarzazate, Sale, Kenitra, and Beni Mellal.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment is now 9,023.

The ministry counts 127 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 48 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 21,301 suspected COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,438,032 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 16.06% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 100 new cases, now representing 15.54% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 103 new cases to cover 22.17% of the cases in Morocco.

The Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 295 (26.55%).

The Rabat-Sale Kenitra region recorded 40 new cases, now accounting for 9.33% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 2.97% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded eight additional cases (1.73%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 75 new cases to account for 1.64% of all COVID-19 cases recorded in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the region of Souss-Massa confirmed four new cases to represent 0.58% of Morocco’s cases.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded one new COVID-19 case, now representing 0.50% of Morocco’s cases.

Eight new cases emerged in the Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab region to cover 0.36% of Morocco’s cases.