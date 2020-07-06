El Othmani, Amzazi Visit Baccalaureate Exam Centers in Rabat-Sale

The visits aim to ensure all the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of candidates are in place.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani and Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi visited several baccalaureate examination centers in Rabat and Sale on Monday.

The visits coincide with the first day of the 2020 final baccalaureate exams for candidates enrolled in scientific, technical, and professional branches. Exams for these candidates began July 6 and will continue until July 8.

The two senior officials shared pictures from their inspection visits on their social media accounts.

El Othmani and Amzazi first visited the Moulay Abdellah indoors sports complex in Hay El Fath, Rabat.

They then went to the Ibn Rochd examination center in the Yacoub El Mansour neighborhood, before visiting the Dar Essalam high school in Hay Nahda, where students with special needs are taking the exams.

Finally, the two officials went to the Bab Lamrissa indoor sports complex in Sale.

During their visits, the senior officials inspected the organizational and logistical measures put in place in the different examination centers. They also asked baccalaureate candidates about their satisfaction with measures taken and their experience.

The visits to examination centers are not the first. The minister of education has been on a tour to inspect a series of centers in different Moroccan regions, even before the exams began.

On July 3, the first day of baccalaureate exams for students studying literature and humanities, Amzazi visited several examination centers in the Casablanca-Settat region, accompanied by Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb.

The tour included visits to the military field hospital in Benslimane, which is serving candidates who tested positive for COVID-19, as well as the local prison of Ain Sebaa 1 in Casablanca, known as “Oukacha,” and the Mohammed V sports complex.

In a press release issued on July 5, the Ministry of Education assured that all baccalaureate exams between July 3-4 across Morocco were conducted in “good conditions, in terms of preventive and organizational measures.”

“This phase witnessed the collaboration of candidates, educational and administrative executives, and all stakeholders in implementing and fully respecting the recommended preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone,” the press release said.