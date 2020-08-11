Morocco’s Justice Ministry Vows to Improve Legal Services for MREs

Morocco’s justice minister attended a meeting on the National Day of Immigrants to celebrate the contributions of Morocco’s diaspora.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Justice Mohammed Ben Abdelkader has vowed his department’s commitment to improving legal services for Moroccans residing abroad (MREs).

In a meeting on August 10, Benabdelkader said that his department pays great attention to the issues of Moroccans residing abroad.

Benabdelkader said the ministry is taking a set of measures, including the conclusion of many judicial cooperation agreements with a number of foreign countries, to strengthen the legal aid system and facilitate dispute management for MREs.

The official also recalled the launch of a number of electronic applications to facilitate the provision of services, such as obtaining criminal records, accessing the commercial register, and tracking the outcome of cases brought before the courts.

Benabdelkader said that the country set up judges at the embassies of Morocco and consulates abroad to contribute to providing legal and judicial services to communities of MREs.

The official also recalled the appointment of a new contact judge in Paris.

Benabdelkader said that Morocco has four liaison judges working in Morocco’s embassies in Madrid, Brussels, Paris, and Rome.

Nine documentation judges are also working in Paris, Madrid, Rome, Brussels, the Hague, Berlin, Abu Dhabi, Lyon, and New York City.

“The ministry works in coordination with the Supreme Council of the Judicial Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Moroccan residents abroad to strengthen the presence of documentation judges in all countries with a large presence of members of the Moroccan community,” Benabdelkader said.

The Ministry of Justice is committed to supporting MREs, “whether it comes to preparing and contributing to the enrichment of the legal system related to this category, or providing services according to a socio-legal approach.”

The number of Moroccans residing abroad stands at over five million.

The Moroccan government continues to applaud the contribution of the diaspora in the development of the country.

Remittances from Moroccans abroad stood at MAD 64.86 billion ($6.7 billion) in 2019 compared to MAD 64.92 billion ($6.73 billion) in 2018.

Approximately 2.5 million Moroccans traveled to the North African country from Europe during the summer of 2019.