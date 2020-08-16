Morocco’s Raja Casablanca: No First Team Players Have COVID-19

Raja’s announcement comes as several other Moroccan clubs report COVID-19 infections among their ranks.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Popular Moroccan football club Raja Club Athletic announced Sunday that all first team players and accompanying personnel have been tested for and cleared of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the Casablanca club explained that the first team players have undergone COVID-19 tests four times since resuming group training.

Raja stated that the 51 total COVID-19 tests yielded negative results.

All group training has been in compliance with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation’s (FRMF) health protocol, the statement continued. Routine testing is a key component of this protocol.

Raja’s administration thanked Casablanca authorities and the Ministry of Health for their efforts to make this resumption of group training successful. The post also expressed the club’s wishes for the safety and quick recovery of all professional Moroccan players who have confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Raja’s announcement comes after multiple Moroccan football clubs reported COVID-19 infections among players and staff.

Wydad Athletic Club shared on August 12 that three players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the infections, the August 14 match between Wydad and Rabat’s AS FAR was postponed.

On August 9, Ittihad Tanger announced a shocking 23 infections among players and staff. The club reported that 16 players, two members of the training staff, one member of the medical staff, three members of the club management, and one member in charge of equipment tested positive.

Moghreb Athletic de Tetouan reported two COVID-19 infections among its players on August 5.

On Friday, Morocco’s National Professional Football League (LNFP) decided to postpone three 22nd-day matches. The matches between Olympic de Khouribga and Ittihad Tanger, AS FAR and Wydad de Casablanca, and Raja de Casablanca and Rapide Oued Zem will be rescheduled.

A press release on the FRMF’s official website explained that the postponements are in accordance with the decision to place the players of Ittihad Tanger, Wydad, and Rapide Oued Zem in confinement.

The LNFP previously postponed 21st-day matches between Ittihad Tanger and Renaissance of Berkane and FUS Rabat and Raja of Beni-Mellal.