Moroccan Football Player Nordin Amrabat Tests Positive for COVID-19

Amrabat has not yet confirmed the news on his social networks.

Rabat – Moroccan international football player Nordin Amrabat has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports journalist Ahmed Ajlaan announced the news on Saturday, July 4, showing a photo of the football player carrying out the test. Sports news outlet Goal also reported on the news.

Amrabat currently plays for Al Nassr football club in Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old winger has not yet confirmed his positive COVID-19 test.

The player is one of the pillars of both the Saudi club and Morocco’s national team. He consolidated his key role with the Atlas Lions during the 2018 World Cup and African championships.

The coronavirus has hit several celebrities and football players around the world, several of whom have announced their recovery.

Recently, three players from the Italian club Fiorentina — Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella, and Dusan Vlahovic — recovered from the novel coronavirus.

“ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce that tests have revealed hat Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella, and Dusan Vlahovic are no longer positive for COVID-19,” the club said.

The coronavirus has infected 11.2 million across the globe, with 6.455 million recoveries and approximately 534,0