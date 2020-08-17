The ministry counts 189 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 50 under artificial respiration.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,069 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 43,558.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 12,936 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, August 17.

Morocco also recorded an additional 597 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 29,941. The country has a recovery rate of 69%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 23 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 681.

The recently recorded deaths include seven in Marrakech, three in each Casablanca and Tangier, two in each Fez and Errachidia, and one in each Agadir, Oujda, Nador, Tan-Tan, Meknes, and Sale.

The ministry counts 189 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 50 under artificial respiration.

Approximately 56 severe cases are in the region of Casablanca-Settat, followed by 46 in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, 36 in Marrakech, 17 in Fez-Meknes, 12 in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, nine in Draa-Tafilalet, six in the Oriental region, four in Souss-Massa, two in Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, and one in Beni Mellal-Khenifra.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,128 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,583,252 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 263 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 27.57% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 189 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.18% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 214 new infections (15.42%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 94 new cases and covers 19.59% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 82 new cases (9.16%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.30% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 120 new cases (3.08%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 0.88% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region recorded 22 additional cases (1.77%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 16 new cases to represent 0.49% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco

The region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded six new cases (2.09%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded five new cases (0.46%).