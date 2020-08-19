Singer Nouamane Lahlou Condemns Disinformation Campaign Against Morocco

The singer reacted to two fake news pieces that targeted Morocco in recent days.

Rabat – Moroccan singer and composer Nouamane Lahlou has condemned the disinformation campaign targeting Morocco and its unity, warning Moroccans from falling for fake news.

“A crazy campaign is targeting the Moroccan unity and stability, through fake news shared by Algerian press,” Lahlou wrote in a Facebook post on August 18.

حملة هوجاء للنيل من وحدة المغرب واستقراره، عبر إشاعات تغذيها الصحافة الجزائرية التابعة للعسكر .

اولها مزاعم مؤامرة داخل… Posted by Nouamane Lahlou on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

The singer denounced two fake news pieces that several international news outlets shared in recent days.

The first one was shared by a Moroccan self-proclaimed journalist living in Spain, Abdelhalim Mrabet, who claimed that the Moroccan royal palace is in turmoil.

Mrabet claimed Prince Moulay Rachid, King Mohammed VI’s brother, has attempted to assassinate Crown Prince Moulay Hassan. The self-styled journalist said the assassination attempt came in light of King Mohammed VI’s “deteriorated health situation.”

In an attempt to make his text look credible, Mrabet said Crown Prince Moulay Hassan’s personal driver was found shot dead in his apartment, and that royal guards detained and isolated Prince Moulay Rachid.

Algerian television channel Ennahar and Israeli outlet i24 News quickly picked up the fake story.

Ennahar TV also claimed that an emergency meeting took place in the Moroccan royal palace, with the presence of the King’s councillors, the head of government, and army officials.

Moroccan singer Lahlou condemned the disinformation campaign against Morocco, qualifying the rumors as “delirium.”

“We know the cohesion between members of the [Moroccan] royal family … and with the Moroccan people,” Lahlou wrote.

The second rumor in the disinformation campaign is the participation of 400 artists in a petition against “the repression of artists” in Morocco.

The petition, shared by several international news outlets, such as France24 and Le Figaro, denounced an alleged repression of Moroccan artists and the recent arrest of journalist Omar Radi.

“From the 400 artists who signed the petition, I only know three,” Lahlou wrote, hinting that the signatories are not familiar with the Moroccan artistic scene.

The Moroccan singer, a veteran of the local art scene with over 30 years of experience, said he has never suffered any repression.

“I have been practicing creativity and criticism in my country for three decades. I do not remember anyone who has ever talked to me or blamed me for my [songs]. I sang about unemployment and homeless children, among other issues, and nobody has oppressed my opinions,” Lahlou wrote.

At the end of his publication, Lahlou reiterated his warning about Morocco’s “enemies.”

“Be careful from traitors and enemies so Morocco can remain solid and strong. No consolation for the hateful,” he concluded.