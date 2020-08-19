King Mohammed VI to Address Nation to Honor Revolution of King and People

On the eve of the anniversary, the King issued a royal order to grant pardon to 550 inmates.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI will deliver a speech on Thursday to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People.

A statement from the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced on Wednesday evening that the monarch’s speech will air on radio and television channels at 9 p.m. tomorrow.

Moroccans celebrate the day to honor heroic struggles in the face of colonialism.

In his speech to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, King Mohammed VI recalled his grandfather and father’s sacrifice and struggles against colonization.

The King then recalled his vows to continue to carry the “torch to complete the mission, keep the rust and serve my people—a mission in which I take great pride.”

A royal pardon is customary on Morocco’s religious and national holidays.