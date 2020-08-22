The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,914.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,565 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 50,812.

Morocco also recorded an additional 841 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 35,040. The country has a recovery rate of 69%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 41 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 858.

This is the second highest daily death count after yesterday’s 42.

The recently recorded deaths include 10 in Casablanca, nine in Marrakech, four in Tangier, three in Errachidia, two in each Fez, Ouarzazate and Taza, and one in each Inezgane, Figuig Larache, Fkih Bensalah, Beni Mellal, Oujda, Nador, Taounate, and Essaouira.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,914 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

The ministry counts 186 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 30 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,778 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,686,114 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 405 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 27.62% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 391 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.25% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 280 new infections (15.33%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 110 new cases and covers 17.90% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 129 new cases (9.18%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.56% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 128 new cases (3.90%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 1.59% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region recorded 33 additional cases (1.81%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 16 new cases to represent 0.54% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco

The region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded three new cases (1.89%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded six new cases (0.44%).