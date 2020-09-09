Morocco Pursues Presidency of Four African Union Commissions

The Moroccan nominations come three years after the country rejoined the African Union.

Rabat – Morocco has nominated five Moroccan leaders for the presidency of four commissions at the African Union.

News outlet 2M revealed the information based on exclusive sources, noting that the reform will take place at the African Union’s summit in 2021.

One of the nominees is Hassan Abouyoub, Morocco’s ambassador to Romania. He is running for the post of Peace and Security Commissioner, to replace Algeria’s Smail Chergui, whose term will end in 2021.

Mohammed Sadiki, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, is a candidate for the position of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Development commissioner, according to the same source.

Meanwhile, President of the Capital Market Authority Zaza Hayat is running to preside over the African Commission for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Minerals.

The Secretary General of the Lalla Salma Foundation for the Prevention and Treatment of Cancer, Latifa El Abida, and Professor Abderrahman El Maaroufi, Director of the Pasteur Institute, are both candidates for the presidency of the Commission for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development.

On July 10, 2019, Morocco’s Jamila Sedqi became the first Moroccan woman to hold the position of magistrate at the Administrative Tribunal of the African Union.

Sedqi previously served as attorney general at Morocco’s Court of Cassation, Magistrate of Liaison, and legal advisor in the Moroccan Mission to the European Union.

In July 2019, Vice President of the Commission of the African Union Quartey Thomas Kwesi, welcomed King Mohammed VI’s achievements in the economic, social and political fields.

The Vice-President highlighted in this regard, the democratic reforms in Morocco, namely the new Constitution of 2011, the Family Code, the Equity and Reconciliation Commission, the National Initiative for Human Development and the strengthening of democracy.

Morocco withdrew its membership from the African Union in 1984, after several countries supported the membership of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

The country reintegrated into the African Union in January 2017, after King Mohammed VI announced the country’s intention to rejoin the AU in July 2016.

Read also: The African Union Welcomes the Ceasefire in Libya