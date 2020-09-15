The late Moroccan artist and Marrakech native began his career in the arts at the age of 12.

Rabat – Iconic Moroccan cinema and theater figure Anouar Joundi has died at age 58 (Editor’s note: Some sources report age 59).

The performer died on Tuesday, September 15, at the Military Hospital in Rabat, after a long battle with heart disease.

Anouar Joundi has been suffering from cardiovascular complications, according to his family.

Anouar Joundi comes from an artistic family. His father is renowned Moroccan actor Mohamed Hassan Joundi, who participated in national and international works, such as prophet Muhamad’s biography “The Message.”

Joundi’s mother is the late Moroccan actress Fatima Benmeziane, who he honored by naming a theatrical troupe after her in 2017.

The late Moroccan artist is also a playwright and began his art career at the age of 12.

In 1974, he played his first role in the play “Al Kadiya” (The [Palestinian] cause), which his father wrote. Anouar Joundi embodied the role of a Palestinian child.

He also starred in the Syrian series “Rabii Cortoba” in 2003, featuring a part of Islamic history in Andalusia.

Joundi’s most recent appearance was in “Zhar Lbatoul” during Ramadan in 2020, on television channel 2M.

Anouar Joundi was also a movie director, and a screenwriter.

The death of the iconic Moroccan actor follows the passing of fellow artist Abdeljabbar Louzir, who died on September 2 at the age of 92.

The actor made his theatre debut in 1948 with the Atlas Troupe for Popular Theatre.

One of the most famous sitcoms in which the actor starred was Dar Lwarata, “The Heirs’ House.”

Abdeljabbar Louzir, a Marrakech native, starred alongside Anouar Joundi’s mother in several comedies such as “Weld Mo” in 2009, with Abdellah Ferkous.

Both actors died a few weeks after Saadia Kritif, as known as Touria Jabrane, also an iconic Moroccan performer, and major figure in Moroccan theater. Jabrane was also a former minister of culture in Morocco.