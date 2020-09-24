Security forces also arrested a 44-year old individual for his suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

Rabat – Morocco’s Judicial Police in the south-eastern province of Errachidia seized on Wednesday one tonne of cannabis resin in an agricultural farm near the city.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) revealed in a press release that the farm is located in the rural commune of Amellago, near Errachidia. The statement noted DGSN found the farm based on “precise information” from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

#مكافحة_تهريب_المخدرات

إجهاض محاولة للتهريب الدولي للمخدرات وحجز طن من مخدر الشيرا بضواحي مدينة الرشيدية، في عملية مشتركة بين الشرطة القضائية ومصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني. pic.twitter.com/r4DEjSgecc — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) September 24, 2020

The search operations allowed police units to seize 40 packages of cannabis resin, which amounted to a total of one tone of cannabis.

Security forces also arrested a 44-year old individual for possessing a sizable quantity of drugs and for his suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

In addition, DGSN seized three cars and subjected them to judicial identification. Police also seized several alcohol bottles, a cutlass, and several phones that have been used in the criminal act.

Police put the suspect in custody at the disposal of primarily investigations in order to determine the ramifications of the criminal act.

The successful operation is part of a joint DGSN and DGST joint project to bolster national security, curb international drug trafficking, and fight against international drug networks.

Another notable drug seizure took place two days ago in Casablanca, with DGSN units working in collaboration with DGST to seize 1,992 tons of cannabis resin.

After security services managed to spot a car suspected of trafficking cannabis near Tit Mellil, a municipality in the Casablanca-Settat region, the driver and his partner refused to comply with police orders. The driver’s defiance of police instructions exposed police officials to “serious and dangerous threats,” according to DGSN.

The two suspects escaped using another car, allowing police to seize the merchandise that was hidden in the first car with false licence plates.

In 2019 alone, police operations from DGSN, DGST, and other law enforcement agencies uncovered 179,657 tonnes of cannabis and derivatives. The number represented an increase of 127 tonnes compared to 2018.