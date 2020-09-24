Among the active cases, the portion of asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers reached 81.7%.

COVID-19 cases in Morocco as of September 24
Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,356 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Today’s figure raises the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 110,099.

The country also reported another 1,942 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. 

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 90,186, with a national recovery rate of 81.9%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 38 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,956. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 17,957 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 24.

Meanwhile, the portion of COVID-19 carriers who are asymptomatic reached 81.7% of the active cases.

Morocco counts 289 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 48 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,422 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,371,052 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 994 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 419 new cases and three fatalities.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 318 new cases and three deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 150 new cases and four additional fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 137 new cases. The region recorded zero deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 101 new cases and one death.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 100 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 58 new infections. Fez-Meknes saw three additional fatalities.

The Oriental region registered 28 new cases and one COVID-19-related death.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Guelmim Oued Noun recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality.

Finally, the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases and no additional fatalities.

Approximately 59% of active Morocco’s COVID-19 carriers are undergoing the country’s home treatment protocol as of today. The option for COVID-19 home treatment entered into force in Morocco during the first week of August.

In addition to being asymptomatic, COVID-19 carriers must meet certain other standards to opt for the home protocol. These include the absence of risk factors such as advanced age, chronic diseases, pregnancy, or breastfeeding, among others.

