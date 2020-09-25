Morocco, 2 International Laboratories Sign COVID-19 Vaccine Agreements

The signing of the agreements comes amid the increase of COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani announced on Thursday that Morocco signed agreements with two laboratories to secure sufficient anti-COVID-19 vaccines as soon as clinical trials are completed.

El Othmani announced the news during a government council, saying that there is strong international competition to find an effective vaccine.

The official said Morocco signed agreements with two Chinese and British-Swedish laboratory to secure anti-COVD-19 vaccines as soon as clinical trials are completed.

In a press briefing following the government council, Spokesperson of Government Saaid Amzazi said that the “world is living under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Morocco’s government recently announced several agreements with international laboratories amid the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

On September 18, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to purchase doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Russian pharmaceutical group R-Pharm.

The agreement aims to provide Morocco with sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Morocco signed in August an agreement with China National Biotec Group Limited (CNBG) on COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The country has to date reported 110,099 COVID-19 confirmed cases, including 90,186 recoveries, and 1,956 deaths.