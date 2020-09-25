Minister 413 Students Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Morocco

About 413 students in Morocco have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to the country’s Education Minister.

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi announced on Thursday that 807 teachers have also tested positive for the pandemic along with 129 administrative executives and 79 civil servants.

The minister gave a presentation on the progress of the 2020-2021 school year and the implementation of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco also closed 118 schools across the country to curb the pandemic.

The minister revealed that his department worked to guarantee constitutional and fundamental rights to school by taking up the challenge of starting the school year on September 7.

The official said that the total number of pupils reached 8,704,409, including 776,409 new enrolled in the first year of the primary school.

“With the implementation of the National Program for the Generalization and Development of Preschool Education, the number of children enrolled in preschool has increased this year to more than 910,000 children, with around 140,000 new enrollments expected,” Amzazi said.

The Education Ministry setup 179 new schools this year.

The minister also spoke about distance learning, one of the unprecedented measures Morocco has adopted since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Amzaz said the concept of distance learning has been adopted at the level of 2,265 schools with more than 972,000 students.

Meanwhile, the total number of new students set to join vocational training schools is expected to 282,730, whereas the total number of students in higher education will reach 1,790,329, including 296,000 new students.

To cope with these increasing numbers amid the spread of the pandemic, Morocco’s education ministry adopted distance learning during the new school year. The ministry, however, offered parents the option to choose in-person education.