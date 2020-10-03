Cote d’Ivoire Opens New Honorary Consulate in Agadir, Morocco

Cote d’Ivoire has opened a new honorary consulate in Morocco. Mina El Kerzabi Haidara will serve as the West African country’s new Honorary Consul in Agadir.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to Morocco, Idrissa Traore, appointed the Moroccan businesswoman as honorary consul on Friday, September 2.

The appointment ceremony took place in the presence of the Wali (governor) of the Souss-Massa region, Ahmed Hajji.

The opening of an Ivorian honorary consulate in Agadir, the capital of Souss-Massa, seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire, said Ambassador Traore.

“This new consulate, which is the seventh establishment of our diplomatic network in Morocco, aims to decentralize cooperation between Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco,” he added.

Cote d’Ivoire has an embassy in Rabat, as well as honorary consulates in Marrakech, Tangier, Fez, Casablanca, Laayoune, and now Agadir.

Traore also highlighted the solid relations between Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire, describing them as “an excellent model for South-South cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Haidara said she was honored by her appointment. She pledged to work on improving relations between Agadir and Abidjan.

A prominent businesswoman, Haidara has been living in Cote d’Ivoire since 1993. She previously held several important positions in companies and other business organizations, most notably the vice-presidency of the Moroccan-Ivorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

For nearly 28 years, Haidara shared her business expertise with both Moroccan and Ivorian companies, helping consolidate Morocco-Cote d’Ivoire Relations.

In August 2016, the Moroccan businesswoman earned a decoration as Ivorian Knight of the Order of Merit.

She also won the Saphira Award, given to the most influential Moroccan businesswomen around the world, two years in a row, in 2016 and 2017.