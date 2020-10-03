3.6 Degree Earthquake Hits the Province of Al Hoceima, Northern Morocco

No casualties have been reported at the time of writing.

Rabat – Morocco on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 degrees on the Richter scale in the northern province of Al Hoceima.

The National Institute of Geophysics (ING) announced that the epicenter of the earthquake is located in Tifarouine, a commune in the city of Al Hoceima.

The earthquake hit the town at 7:18:09 p.m, according to the ING’s national seismic monitoring and alert system.

The quake was 18 kilometers deep, with a latitude of 35.089 North and a longitude of 3.875 West.

No casualties have been reported at the time of writing.

The north of Morocco sees several earthquakes every year. Most recently an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 degrees hit the rural commune of Rissana Janoubia, near the province of Larache.

On September 6, an earthquake of 4.0 degrees on the Richter scale hit the province of Tetouan, also in northern Morocco.

The province of Taounate, 87 kilometers from the city of Fez, saw two earthquakes in five days. One on June 30 with a magnitude of 4.9 degrees on the Richter scale, and a second on July 5 with a magnitude of 3.4 degrees.

Taounate is located in north-eastern Morocco. The region has experienced several earthquakes, including a quake with a magnitude of 2.0 degrees on the Richter scale, on March 15, that hit the province of Driouch, 55 kilometers from the city of Nador.

The city of Al Hoceima recorded one of the deadliest earthquakes in the country in 2004.

With a magnitude of 6.3 degrees, the tremor had a maximum perceived intensity of IX (violent) on the Mercalli intensity scale.

The natural disaster of Al Hoceima killed more than 600 people, injured 926, and left 15,000 homeless.