Morocco Prepares for National Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19

Morocco’s Ministry of Health is preparing for a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Meeting in Rabat on Thursday, October 8, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb and regional health directors discussed the first steps in developing a national vaccination campaign.

In a “very urgent” letter addressed to regional health directors on October 6, Ait Taleb emphasized the importance of having a plan ready when COVID-19 vaccines are available.

The fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco “is a public health emergency to which the Ministry of Health must respond in all aspects, especially through vaccination, which is under development,” the minister wrote.

He announced that the ministry has already developed a comprehensive conceptual document for the campaign.

The first meeting aimed to communicate the “strategic orientations” of the upcoming vaccination campaign with regional health directors. It also sought to provide regional officials with the opportunity to give their input, in the framework of decentralized decision-making.

The preparation of a national vaccination campaign in Morocco could be an indication that some COVID-19 vaccines are in the final stages of the trial phase and will soon be ready for use.

Amid the ongoing, intense race for a COVID-19 vaccine, the Moroccan government has signed several agreements to put Morocco among the first countries to benefit from vaccines. This put Morocco in a position to secure a number of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available.

In August, Morocco signed an agreement with China National Biotec Group Limited (CNBG) to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials.

On September 18, Minister Ait Taleb signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Russian pharmaceutical group R-Pharm.

More recently, on September 24, Morocco signed agreements with Chinese and British-Swedish laboratories to secure COVID-19 vaccines as soon as clinical trials are complete.