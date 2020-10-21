Morocco’s Football Star Achraf Hakimi Tests Positive for COVID-19

The football player was excited for the start of the champions league.

Rabat – Morocco’s football star Achraf Hakimi tested positive for COVID-19, Italian football club Inter Milan announced today.

The Italian giant said Hakimi tested positive in the latest round of screening required by the UEFA Champions League hygiene protocol.

The Inter Milan squad went for COVID-19 testing before tonight’s match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Inter Milan reassured fans that Hakimi, who plays as full back for the Italian club, is completely asymptomatic and “will follow the procedure set out by the health protocol.”

Yesterday, before the COVID-19 results came in, Achraf Hakimi published a post on his Instagram to express excitement at the return of the European championship.

“The Champions League is back,” Hakimi wrote with a picture of him beaming.

The Moroccan international football player, however, will have to wait just like other football icons before joining the lineup again.

Achraf Hakimi is one of the key football players for the Italian club. The full back has already made spectacular performances in the one month since he joined the squad.

Inter Milan signed the international football player in June, but Hakimi officially joined the club in September.

In addition to Achraf Hakimi, several other Moroccan football players have tested positive for COVID-19, including international footballers Nabil Dirar and Soufian Chalka.

Other international football players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, are now in quarantine to recover from COVID-19.

Morocco’s kickboxing star Badr Hari also announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases across the world now exceeds 40.9 million, including over 28 million recoveries and 1.13 million deaths.