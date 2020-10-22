Morocco, Spain Eager to Implement ‘Comprehensive’ Partnership Strategy

Since King Felipe VI’s visit to Morocco in February 2019, ties between Rabat and Madrid have improved for the benefit of both countries.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Morocco and Spain should work together for the effective implementation of their comprehensive strategic partnership, the two countries’ foreign ministers agreed on Thursday.

During a video conference, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya recalled the successful visit of King Felipe VI to Morocco in February 2019, at the invitation of King Mohammed VI.

The two monarchs agreed on a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed 11 bilateral agreements in several areas of common interest.

King Felipe VI said during the trip that he is certain Morocco “will continue to strengthen its position as a priority partner for our country, whether as a final destination or as a gateway to Africa,” adding that Morocco and Spain should explore new areas of cooperation.

Since the visit, Morocco and Spain have seen consistent improvements to diplomatic relations.

Bourita and Laya emphasized Thursday that the “excellent” ties between the two monarchies and the regularity of royal exchanges consolidate bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Spain.

They recalled that King Mohammed VI held a phone call with King Felipe VI to discuss the COVID-19 crisis in April, when Spain was the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Europe.

The call gave “impetus to cooperation” between Morocco and Spain, the foreign ministers said.

However, Morocco and Spain should follow through with the vision for relations King Felipe VI and King Mohammed VI set out last February, the ministers underlined.

The latest talks between Bourita and Laya are in line with the tradition of consultations between Moroccan and Spanish officials, particularly the two foreign ministers.

The two diplomats addressed bilateral issues such as the current and future management of the COVID-19 crisis.

They also spoke of ways to boost economic and trade exchanges between Morocco and Spain by promoting coordination between the countries’ economic operators. The ministers favor allowing Moroccan and Spanish economic operators to promote investment projects in promising sectors, particularly in the post-COVID-19 world.

The Euro-Mediterranean relationship was also a subject of their conversation, as Spain prepares to host the 25th anniversary of the Barcelona Process on November 26 and 27. Bourita discussed with Laya the means to give a “renewed orientation to the relationship between the two shores of the Mediterranean,” Morocco’s state media reported.

Finally, the two diplomats went over regional issues such as the situation in the Sahel and the success of the inter-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika. Laya reiterated Spain’s appreciation for the initiative and its impact on finding a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Libya.

Spain and Morocco enjoy close diplomatic, political, and cultural ties, as well as a productive partnership in the fields of security and migration.

Spain was also Morocco’s top economic partner in 2019, accounting for 28.4% of the country’s total foreign trade with the EU.