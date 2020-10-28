Air Arabia Maroc to Launch Casablanca-Rennes Flights in December

The decision is part of the company’s plan to strengthen its flight network from Casablanca.

Rabat – Air Arabia Maroc announced its decision to launch flights linking Casablanca and Rennes, northwestern France, on December 18.

The low-cost airline will operate the Casablanca-Rennes route with two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays.

MAP Business reported that the new air route is part of Air Arabia’s plan to strengthen its flight network from Casablanca.

In addition to Rennes, Air Arabia Maroc also serves flights to Barcelona, Basel-Mulhouse, Bologna, Brussels, Catania, Istanbul, Lyon, Milan-Bergamo, Montpellier, Naples, Pisa, Toulouse, Turin-Cuneo, and Venice from Casablanca.

The company invited its customers to contact its call centers or agencies for more information on the Casablanca-Rennes flights.

Air Arabia Maroc also reminded travelers of the importance of wearing masks during flights and respecting all conditions and requirements of departure and destination countries.

The Moroccan airline also serves several destinations as part of the special flight program it launched amid border closures due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Since July, Air Arabia Maroc and Royal Air Maroc have operated flights to several international destinations to help Moroccans stranded abroad and tourists stuck in Morocco go back to their countries.

In September, the government partially reopened borders to allow tourists and business people to travel to Morocco.

Foreign tourists from visa-free countries can travel to Morocco if they have a confirmed hotel reservation. Business people require an invitation from a Moroccan company.

The decision aims to revive Morocco’s economy, which was affected directly by COVID-19.

COVID-19 caused Morocco’s tourism sector a loss of MAD 18.2 billion ($1.99 billion) in the first seven months of 2020. The number represents a decline of 44.1% in revenue.