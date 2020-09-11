Air Arabia Maroc Maintains Special Flights for Tourists From Visa-Free Countries

The special flights are expected to serve several destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Air Arabia Maroc has announced it will maintain its special flights to and from Morocco.

The decision comes after Morocco extended the state of emergency for another month — until October 10 — to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Moroccan airline company recalled that the special flights concern foreign citizens with Moroccan residence permit, Moroccans residing abroad, and foreign nationals exempt from visa formalities to enter Morocco.

Foreign tourists from visa-free countries can book flights and access Morocco if they have a confirmed hotel reservation or an invitation from a Moroccan company.

The low-cost airline said customers wishing to book a flight can use all of the company’s sales channels, including website, call center, agencies, and airports.

Air Arabia Maroc along with Royal Air Maroc have been operating special flights since July 15, after the country decided to reopen borders for Moroccan citizens and foreign nationals residing in Morocco and their families.

The country decided recently to reopen its borders for tourists with hotel reservation from visa-exempt countries, as well as for business visitors with invitations from Mroccan companies.

