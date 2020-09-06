Morocco to Open Borders for Authorized Business Visitors September 10

The General Confederation of Enterprises in Morocco (CGEM) has announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accepted its request to allow foreign business visitors to enter the country starting September 10.

The president of the CGEM, Chakim Alj, announced the ministry’s approval in a letter addressed to the members of the confederation.

Alj said foreign visitors will be able to travel to Morocco for business upon invitation from a Moroccan company.

The invitations should be printed on the letterhead of the concerned company. An authorized person from the company should sign the invitation. The letter should also include the purpose of the visit, the full names and passport numbers of visitors, their date of entry into Moroccan territory, and place of residence during their stay in the country.

Foreign visitors need to comply with the health recommendations of local authorities, including COVID-19 tests, before traveling to Morocco.

September 10 marks the scheduled end of the state of emergency in Morocco, which entered into force on March 20. The country has extended the state of emergency multiple times to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before declaring the state of emergency, Morocco canceled all air, maritime, and land travel to its territory.

The decision left thousands of Moroccans stranded abroad. The decision also impacted the situation of tourists stranded in Morocco.

For several months, Morocco launched flights to repatriate Moroccans home and helped thousands of foreign tourists return to their countries.

Morocco continues to record thousands of new COVID-19 cases daily. On Saturday, the country confirmed 1,555 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths.

The total number of cases Morocco has confirmed reached 70,160 on September 5.

With the continuous increase of COVID-19 cases, it remains to be seen whether Morocco will end the state of emergency on September 10 as expected or extend it again.