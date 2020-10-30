World Bank Encourages Morocco to Maintain Face-to-Face Education

Spread the love

The World Bank has encouraged Morocco to ensure face-to-face learning to overcome its education-related challenges.

“It is important to keep schools open, where possible and under strict social distancing rules, in order to give students the best chance for learning and to bridge gaps,” the World Bank said.

A report published on October 27 analyzed the education sector in Morocco and presented a series of recommendations for the Moroccan government to overcome challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document presented six main recommendations to limit intergenerational poverty transmission and help Morocco achieve the fourth UN Sustainable Development Goal: Inclusive and equitable quality education, and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

In addition to encouraging face-to-face classes, the report recommended preventing dropout in schools. It suggested raising awareness about the importance of education, as well as providing financial and non-financial incentives for families to send their children to school.

The third recommendation is about promoting the professional development of teachers.

“Enhancing teachers’ capacity will be essential as, in addition to moving away from teaching through memorization, they now need to improve their digital skills and adapt to distance teaching techniques,” the report said.

According to the document, developing stronger public-private partnerships in the education sector and adopting new approaches to accelerate reforms are also important to improve access to education in Morocco.

Finally, the report suggests “harnessing strategic international alliances and partnerships to learn about innovative approaches and best practices.”

“These interventions are critical to protect future generations of students in Morocco both during the pandemic and beyond it,” the World Bank said.

Noticeable improvement

The report mainly tackled Morocco’s “struggle to stay on track to achieve the 2030 targets for inclusive, equitable, quality education, and lifelong learning.” However, it also gave a relatively positive review of the country’s achievements so far.

Comparing Morocco’s Human Capital Index (HCI) from 2010 to 2020, the report shed light on the country’s significant improvement.

“Findings from the HCI 2020 show that globally countries have increased their human capital scores by an average of 5% over the past decade. Data from 2010 show an even more significant increase of 6% for Morocco, driven mostly by improvements in education,” the World Bank said.

The report showed that the “harmonized test score” of Moroccan students — an indicator that measures academic success — went from 373 in 2010 to 380 in 2020. The average number of expected years of schooling for students in Morocco also grew from 9.6 to 10.4 over the past decade.