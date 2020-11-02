Green March Motorcycle Tour to Celebrate Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

Spread the love

Moroccan motorcycle club “Club Royal Motos” is set to organize its eighth International Green March Motorcycle Tour from November 3-8.

More than 120 bikers from Morocco and other countries will take part in the event that commemorates the Green March and celebrates Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Morocco celebrates the 45th anniversary of the Green March on November 6. On the same day in 1975, more than 350,000 unarmed Moroccans marched into the Sahara to protest the Spanish occupation of the region. The Green March ultimately led Morocco to regain its territorial integrity.

This year’s International Green March Motorcycle Tour will begin near the Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat. The starting point holds an important symbolic significance, as it is the burial place of the late King Hassan II, who led the Green March 45 years ago.

The bikers will then drive south until they end their tour in Guelmim, the gateway to the Moroccan desert.

During their trip, members of the motorcycle club will visit Safi, Essaouira, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, and Agadir.

According to a press release from Club Royal Motos, the bikers will launch several social and humanitarian initiatives during their tour. The club will distribute face masks and disinfectants to several NGOs and schools in Safi, Ouarzazate, and Guelmim.

Club Royal Motos has also planned a blood donation campaign in parallel with the International Green March Motorcycle Tour.

The NGO assured in its press release that all participants will respect preventive measures against COVID-19 and follow the health protocols prescribed by local authorities.

Founded in 2011, Club Royal Motos regroups a large number of motorcycle lovers in Morocco and abroad. The NGO has its headquarters in Rabat but has several regional sections across Morocco.

In 2019, the club organized the Green March motorcycle tour in the US state of Florida. More than 150 bikers took part in the event.