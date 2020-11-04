The president said he is prepared to fight the results of the US election in the supreme court.

US President Donald Trump made baseless accusations of “voter fraud” in the presidential election as he attempted to prematurely declare victory early on Wednesday morning.

The race for the US presidency remains, however, too close to call. Current Associated Press projections (9:30 a.m. GMT+1) report that Biden has 238 electoral votes while Trump has 213 electoral votes. A candidate needs 270 to win.

Current popular vote counts give Biden a 1.2% national lead over Trump. Biden has 49.8% of the vote while Trump has 48.6%.

Election officials are still counting legitimate ballots in key states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which will determine the winner of the presidential race.

Trump, however, believes his current leads in these states should be enough for him to declare victory.

“I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Trump delivered a statement from the East Room in the White House to a group of lively supporters. Going over his “tremendous victories,” despite a significant number of votes still uncounted, Trump reiterated without evidence that “voter fraud” is rampant.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us,” Trump said. “A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people.”

He argued that states in which he is currently leading over Democratic candidate Joe Biden should be called in his favor. He said he was preparing to declare victory earlier on Tuesday evening.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off,” he said.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” he said, prompting cheers.

“Our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation … this is a major fraud on our nation,” he continued.

“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the rest,” he underlined. “It’s a very sad moment. We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won.”

Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence threw in his own optimistic comment: “I truly believe we are on the road to victory and we will make America great again, again!”