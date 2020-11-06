Morocco’s Central Bank Commemorates Green March with New Coin

Spread the love

Morocco’s central bank, Bank Al-Maghrib, announced yesterday the creation of a limited edition silver coin to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Green March.

Morocco celebrates the 45th anniversary of the Green March today, November 6. On the same day in 1975, more than 350,000 unarmed Moroccans marched into the Sahara to protest the Spanish occupation of the region. The historic peaceful march ultimately led Morocco to regain control of its southern provinces.

The commemorative coin that Bank Al-Maghrib will issue has a value of MAD 250 ($27). On its front side, it has a portrait of King Mohammed VI and Arabic inscriptions of “Mohammed VI” and “Kingdom of Morocco.” It also has the year 2020-1442 inscribed in the bottom—1442 is the current year according to the Islamic Hijri calendar.

Meanwhile, the back side of the coin shows an illustration of the Moroccan flag draped in Dakhla, southern Morocco, in 2010. The flag was approximately 6.04 hectares large and weighed 20,000 kilograms. At the time, the flag’s size earned it a Guinness World Record as the largest flag ever draped.

The back side of the coin also includes French and Arabic inscriptions of “45th Anniversary of the Green March” and “November 6, 2020,” as well as an inscription of 250, the coin’s value in MAD, in Arabic and in numbers.

The commemorative coin is 925‰ silver and 75‰ copper. It has a diameter of 38.61 millimeters and weighs 28.28 grams.

Collectors can purchase the new silver coin starting Monday, November 9, from the desks or museum of Bank Al-Maghrib.

Morocco’s central bank regularly issues limited edition coins to commemorate major national celebrations, such as the Green March and Throne Day. On July 30, Bank Al-Maghrib issued a silver coin to commemorate the 21st anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the throne.