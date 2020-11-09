Morocco Confirms 3,170 New COVID-19 Cases, 84 Deaths in 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health confirmed the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in any 24-hour period, with 84 new fatalities

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,170 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 259,951.

Morocco also reported another 3,104 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 212,905. The national recovery rate is 81.9%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 84 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,356. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

This is the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths Morocco has confirmed in any single day. The second highest death-count was that of November 4, with 82 fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 42,690 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, November 9.

Morocco counts 959 patients with severe symptoms, including 50 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 73 are under intubation, while 333 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 36%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,933 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,250,466 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,177 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 37 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 953 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded nine additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 279 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 228 new COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 165 new cases and three new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 148 new COVID-19 cases and five additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 83 new cases and five additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 46 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region reported 25 new cases and one additional death.

The regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (48 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (16 new cases), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (2) recorded no additional deaths today.