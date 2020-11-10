Royal Air Maroc Updates PCR Test Requirement for Travelers to Morocco

The measure is part of the country's strategy to fight the spread of the pandemic.

Spread the love

Rabat – Royal Air Maroc informed travelers flying to Morocco that they will have to present at the time of check-in results of a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within the prior 72 hours.

The new measure from Royal Air Maroc means that passengers are no longer allowed to present results simply on the condition that those results were issued within the preceding 72 hours. This precludes considering test results valid if a sample was collected more than 72 hours prior to departure.

Royal Air Maroc said the new measure exempts children under the age of 11, who do not need testing to fly with the airline.

The company recalled that a serological test is no longer required.

Royal Air Maroc emphasized that the new provision comes at the request of Moroccan authorities. RAM reminded passengers that as of November 11, passengers on flights specifically to France should present at check-in negative results from a PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to departure.

Passengers should also present a “certificate of exceptional international travel from abroad to France,” including the detailed categories of travelers authorized to access French territory, as well as a sworn declaration of the absence of COVID-19 symptoms.

Morocco has strengthened preventive measures against COVID-19, which continues to spread across the country.

Several other airlines are now operating flights to and from Morocco in addition to Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia Maroc.

The two airlines have served special flights in favor of tourists, Moroccans residing abroad, Moroccans stranded abroad, and residents in Morocco since Morocco’s lockdown easing in June.

Morocco is still under a state of emergency, set to run until December 10. The country has experienced varying degrees of lockdown measures since March 20.

As of November 9, Morocco recorded 259,951 COVID-19 cases, including 4,356 deaths and 212,905 recoveries.

The country’s health professionals warned of a serious wave of infections with the winter season.

The Ministry of Health mobilized its departments to provide flu vaccines recommended for the elderly, pregnant women, and children.

Health officials have also recommended that all other at-risk people take the flu vaccine to avoid complications.