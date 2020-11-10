The ministry recorded 161 new COVID-19 carriers with severe symptoms.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,214 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 265,165.

Morocco also reported another 3,946 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 216,851. The national recovery rate is 81.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 69 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,425. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 43,889 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10.

Morocco counts 984 patients with severe symptoms, including 161 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 76 are under intubation, while 380 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 37%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,769 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,266,235 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,381 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 12 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 1,209 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 14 additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 458 new cases and four new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 220 new COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 206 new COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet reported 143 new cases and two additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 139 new cases and 13 more deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 133 additional cases and four additional fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 100 additional COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities.

The regions of Laayoune Sakia-El Hamra (109 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (37) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.