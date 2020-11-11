COVID-19 Vaccine: 10 Million Doses to be Available in Morocco

Morocco is taking the first steps in its plan to launch a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the upcoming weeks.

Rabat – The director of the biotechnology laboratory of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Rabat, Azeddine Ibrahimi, said on Tuesday that 10 million doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 will be available in Morocco.

The measure is part of Morocco’s plan to launch a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks amid the surge of cases.

Ibrahimi told state media that the vaccination campaign will first target people on the front lines, including health professionals, national security personnel, and local authorities.

The second phase of the campaign will cover people who are of a certain age and who have pathologies or chronic diseases.

The scientist said Morocco will pursue the campaign “according to the priorities. This is something essential that will pave the way for getting the vaccine down the road.”

“We are developing a vaccine so here we are unearthing things in the process that we have always used to obtain drugs,” Ibrahimi added, assuring that process is subject to strict authorization.

“No company is going to risk offering a vaccine that is not very good, because it will ruin their entire business,” he said.

Importance of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19

Ibrahimi also expressed hope to see all Moroccans receive vaccines for the seasonal flu, particularly those with chronic diseases and the elderly.

He believes Moroccans understand the need to get vaccinated for the flu not only for their own benefit but to protect others. “I hope that all Moroccans will get involved in this campaign,” he said.

Ibrahimi went on to explain the difference between innate and acquired immunity in the fight against COVID-19.

In terms of natural or innate immunity, the focus is developing antibodies for people infected with COVID-19 to allow them to fight the virus. Acquired immunity is achieved by using a COVID-19 vaccine.

Assuring the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said it works through an antigen that allows the body to develop antibodies when one catches the coronavirus.

“This process is interesting because it will make it possible to have acquired immunity to fight the virus, which is essential to provide a radical solution to epidemics or pandemics,” he added.

Morocco World News contacted Ibrahimi for a statement regarding the producer of the COVID-19 vaccine but did not yet receive a response.

Ibrahimi’s examination came to answer thousands of questions Moroccans asked through social networks after King Mohammed VI announced on Monday the launch of a massive COVID-19 vaccination operation targeting citizens over the age of 18.

Morocco continues to record thousands of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. As of October 10, Morocco has confirmed 265,165 total COVID-19 cases, including 2016,851 recoveries and 4,425 deaths.