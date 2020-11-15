Guerguerat: Moroccan Jewish Community Vows Full Support for Morocco

The Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico often seizes opportunities to express its attachment to its homeland.

Rabat – The Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico has expressed solidarity with Morocco’s response to Polisario’s illegal maneuvers in Guerguerat.

The community shared their concerns in a statement when Polisario announced the escalation of tensions in Guerguerat.

The Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico reaffirmed its strong support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and reiterated loyalty to King Mohammed VI and his “eternal bond to the Moroccan nation.”

The escalation in Guerguerat, a key border crossing between Morocco and Mauritania, and Polisario’s refusal to end their blockade of cross-border traffic forced Morocco’s government to send its troops to the region.

Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces went to the region on Thursday night to secure commercial and civil traffic by establishing a security cordon.

The statement from the Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico also echoed Morocco’s position over the Western Sahara conflict, saying that it supports the UN-led political process to find a peaceful solution to end the artificial dispute.

The community also emphasized that a peaceful solution should be based on Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.

The statement also welcomed the UN Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2548 and expressed “unconditional” support for and solidarity with Morocco.

The community also applauded the decision of 16 countries that decided to open consulates in the southern cities of Laayoune and Dakhla.

“This is a testimony of firm support for the territorial integrity of the kingdom,” the Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico said.

Moroccan Jewish communities around the world issue statements on various occasions to express their attachment to their homeland.

Another recent statement from the Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico was in March after King Mohammed VI announced measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to congratulate HM King Mohammed VI for the courage and intelligence to take strict but effective measures,” said Moroccan-born Eric Haza Lasri, director of emergencies at the National Institute of Public Health of Mexico.

Larsi made his remark during a meeting at the Moroccan Embassy in Mexico City welcoming, Rabat’s strict measures to address the pandemic.

“On behalf of the Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico, we express solidarity with the Moroccan people. We are proud of his majesty’s resolute commitment,” Rabbi Meous Asher Zrihen said during the meeting.