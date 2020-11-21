Morocco’s Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou Tested Positive for COVID-19

Bounou tested positive for the virus only two days after his match with the Atlas Lions against the Central African Republic.

Rabat – Morocco’s national football team goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has tested positive for COVID-19, announced Sevilla, the player’s Spanish club.

The spanish team said on Saturday that the Moroccan goalkeeper is asymptomatic and conducting his training at home.

Sevilla Football Club indicated that Bounou tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and did not participate in any training session since. The club also noted that the Moroccan footballer will join his teammates as soon as his mandatory self-isolation period is over.

Bounou’s last involvement with the Moroccan football team was onNovember 17 against the Central African Republic. Morocco’s Atlas Lions won the game by 2-0.

The match was part of the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2022.

The Atlas Lions’ next qualification game will take place on March 22 against Mauritania, before facing Burundi on March 30.

Yassine Bounou has been in stellar form for both the national team and his Spanish club, where he’s considered a hero.

The Moroccan goalkeeper was a key figure in Sevilla’s European exploits last season, making a spectacular contribution to help the spanish team win against Inter Milan in the final of the Europa League.

This led Bounou to secure a place on the UEFA squad of the season.

Bounou joined Sevilla in September 2019, on loan from Girona.

He was also a key element of Morocco’s participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.