Moroccan Diaspora Protests Polisario’s Maneuvers in Guerguerat

Moroccans in Barcelona and Madrid carried out similar protests to denounce Polisario’s maneuvers in Guerguerat.

Rabat – The Moroccan diaspora is involved in the campaign to express support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and its actions at the Guerguerat crossing to ensure the region’s stability against Polisario’s maneuvers.

Moroccans living in Denmark and Spain participated in recent protests to condemn Polisario’s violations in Guerguerat, which caused a serious three-week blockade of the crossing point between Morocco and Mauritania.

Hundreds of Moroccans in Tarragona, Spain participated in a massive demonstration on Tuesday to express unconditional support for Morocco’s action to end the blockade at the El Guerguerat crossing.

Human rights activists, politicians, and representatives from more than 20 Moroccan associations active in the Catalonia region participated in the demonstration, which also served as an act to condemn Polisario’s supporters’ move against the Moroccan consulate in Valencia.

A group of supporters stormed the consulate on November 15 and removed the Moroccan flag in an attempt to hoist the separatist flag of Polisario.

Morocco and Spain condemned the violence and vandalism, with Moroccans living abroad denouncing the maneuvers against their country’s territorial integrity.

To show patriotism, Moroccans waved flags and chanted slogans to express support for their country.

In Denmark, several Moroccans also organized a protest on Tuesday in Copenhagen expressing their mobilization and readiness to defend their country’s interest.

The participants also expressed unconditional support for Morocco’s action to restore order and security in the buffer zone of El Guerguerat.

Ahmed Ould Labchir, a former member of Morocco’s Liberation Army and former member of the Royal Armed Forces, participated in the demonstration in Denmark.

The former FAR member said that Moroccan citizens will not accept anything other than Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a solution to the conflict, according to Morocco’s state media.

“We cannot accept any other alternative” to the unity of Morocco.

Activist Halima Abbassi also denounced Polisario’s actions and denounced oppression in Tindouf against Sahrawis, especially women.

“Aren’t the pro-Polisarians and Algeria ashamed to reveal [to] the world the exact number of our compatriots kidnapped in the Tindouf camps?” she asked during the protest, according to the same source.

Algeria has long refused to allow a census for Sahrawis living in the camps. UNHCR data estimate the number of Sahrawi refugees in Tindouf at 90,000.

Morocco’s state media also quoted Danish lawyer Laue Traberg Smidt, who said that the dispute over Western Sahara is a “question which should be dealt with, without any political overbidding, within the United Nations.”

He also condemned how Algeria denied him access to the Tindouf camps and lauded Morocco’s decision to open its doors “to do my work.”