New Flights to Connect Tangier With Madrid, Brussels, Barcelona, Malaga

Rabat – Morocco’s national airline Royal Air Maroc announced on Thursday the launch of new flights connecting Tangier to four cities in Europe: Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, and Brussels.

Flights to the three Spanish cities and the Belgian capital will commence on December 11.

“Faithful to its commitments as the leading national air carrier and aware of its mission as a major player in the promotion of Moroccan tourism and in strengthening the links of Moroccans residing abroad with their mother country, RAM is strengthening its program of international flights to and from Tangier,” the airline said in a statement quoted by Morocco’s state media.

Tangier-Malaga flights will operate at five frequencies per week: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tangier-Madrid flights will operate at four frequencies per week: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tangier-Barcelona flights will operate at four frequencies per week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Tangier-Brussels flights will operate at four frequencies per week: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Tickets are available for purchase on the airline’s official website. Travelers may also purchase tickets via RAM call centers as well as through certain travel agencies.

The new flights between Europe and Tangier come as Morocco continues to ease travel restrictions in a bid to boost tourism and business.

The North African country’s decision to suspend all international travel in March sought to protect Moroccans from the spread of COVID-19, but significantly impacted the economy.

Morocco first reopened its borders in July to allow the return of Moroccan citizens, residents, and their families. In September, the country expanded access to nationals of visa-exempt countries as well as business people with invitations from Moroccan companies.

The country also began gradually allowing non-Moroccan airlines to resume activities in Morocco.

In October, Morocco eased COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers and Royal Air Maroc later increased booking flexibility. Earlier this month, however, the national airline revised the validity period of PCR tests.

Previously, passengers had to present at check-in COVID-19 PCR test results issued less than 72 hours prior to travel. Now, travelers must present test results less than 72 hours after undergoing the PCR test.

